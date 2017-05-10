Motivational speaker Josh Coburn inspires Smith-Cotton Junior High...
Motivational speaker, author, and mentor, Joshua Coburn spoke to the student body at Smith-Cotton Junior High Thursday afternoon in an hour long presentation about finding the value in a person's self-worth. The most important things that people can do in life include picking others up and helping them to reach the top of the mountains they have to climb.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Sedalia Democrat.
Add your comments below
Sedalia Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Foster dad on TRIAL LIES straight to the Judges...
|May 8
|Veronica
|1
|"if you put ALIENS in the middle of it, it'll ...
|May 3
|Veronica
|1
|How To Say A Bunch Of Stupid Stuff & Get Someon...
|May 3
|Veronica
|1
|hyla vacuum cleaners (Apr '09)
|Apr 29
|Mommy
|31
|El mexican
|Apr 20
|roy
|4
|Welfare officer's job is not to write a verdict
|Apr '17
|Veronica
|2
|Does anyone else have to deal with nosey neighb... (Dec '06)
|Apr '17
|Veronica
|67
Find what you want!
Search Sedalia Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC