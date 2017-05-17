Meyer inducted into Culligan Hall of Fame -
Sedalia Culligan General Manager Michael Smith, left, stands with Phil Meyer, who was inducted into the Culligan Sales Hall of Fame on April 26. Phil Meyer was inducted into the Culligan Sales Hall of Fame on April 26 at the annual meeting of the Culligan Dealers Association in St. Louis. The Culligan Hall of Fame is attained by very few and the accomplishment is the highest level of sales achievement in the Culligan organization.
