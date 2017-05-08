Memory Lane Foundation to host speaker -
Memory Lane Foundation, a local organization that brings awareness to suicide and mental illness, will host a two-part series bringing speakers to the Sedalia community this year to raise awareness for suicide prevention and mental illness. In February 2016, the foundation contacted Kevin Hines, a Golden Gate Bridge suicide survivor, award-winning global speaker, bestselling author, documentary filmmaker and suicide prevention and mental health advocate, to speak in Sedalia, according to a news release.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Sedalia Democrat.
Add your comments below
Sedalia Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Foster dad on TRIAL LIES straight to the Judges...
|6 hr
|Veronica
|1
|"if you put ALIENS in the middle of it, it'll ...
|May 3
|Veronica
|1
|How To Say A Bunch Of Stupid Stuff & Get Someon...
|May 3
|Veronica
|1
|hyla vacuum cleaners (Apr '09)
|Apr 29
|Mommy
|31
|El mexican
|Apr 20
|roy
|4
|Welfare officer's job is not to write a verdict
|Apr '17
|Veronica
|2
|Does anyone else have to deal with nosey neighb... (Dec '06)
|Apr '17
|Veronica
|67
Find what you want!
Search Sedalia Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC