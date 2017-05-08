Memory Lane Foundation to host speaker

Memory Lane Foundation, a local organization that brings awareness to suicide and mental illness, will host a two-part series bringing speakers to the Sedalia community this year to raise awareness for suicide prevention and mental illness. In February 2016, the foundation contacted Kevin Hines, a Golden Gate Bridge suicide survivor, award-winning global speaker, bestselling author, documentary filmmaker and suicide prevention and mental health advocate, to speak in Sedalia, according to a news release.

