Man arrested for Saturday stabbing at End Zone -
Travis E. Ballew, 37, of the 1200 block of West 11th Street, was arrested at 7:40 p.m. Saturday in the 900 block of East Broadway Boulevard on charges of first degree assault and armed criminal action, according to a Sedalia Police Department report. According to a SPD news release, officers responded around 4 p.m. Saturday to End Zone Sports Bar and Grill, 3129 W. Broadway Blvd., for a report of an assault.
