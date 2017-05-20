Man arrested after Monday night manhunt -
A Sedalia man was found early Tuesday morning after a manhunt throughout the night involving a helicopter and a K9, which started when the suspect fled from police. According to a Sedalia Police Department report, Shane Joe Roberts, 38, of the 3500 block of South Grand Avenue, was arrested on charges of two counts of first degree assault on a law enforcement officer, two counts of third degree assault on a law enforcement officer, two counts of resisting arrest, escaping custody, driving with a suspended/revoked license, stealing, careless driving, and leaving the scene of a vehicle accident.
