Lucky Chinese to close in June

Lucky Chinese, 2710 W. Broadway Blvd., has been in Sedalia for nearly 20 years, starting out in downtown Sedalia in the late 1990s, but owners Mike and Kim Tsao will be closing the business in June after their landlord sold the building. "The landlord call us three weeks ago, said he sold the building and we have until July to move/relocate," Kim told the Democrat by phone Tuesday afternoon.

