Japanese film crew shoots production about ragtime music in Sedalia

Hiromi Saeki, left, the production coordinator for Bunkakobo Inc. , based in New York City, and her cameraman Yuichi Suzuki discuss the film they are making Thursday morning with Scott Joplin International Ragtime Foundation President Kathleen Boswell. The group was shooting a film about Scott Joplin and ragtime music at the Katy Depot for Nippon TV that will air this month in Japan.

