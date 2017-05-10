Daum presents a Summer Nightsa at the museum

Daum presents a Summer Nightsa at the...

The Daum Museum of Contemporary Art on the State Fair Community College Sedalia campus will present four special evening events and extended hours on the fourth Thursday of May through August. Hours will be 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. on May 25, June 22, July 27, and Aug. 24. Events will begin at 6 p.m. and are free to the public.

