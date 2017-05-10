Daum presents a Summer Nightsa at the museum -
The Daum Museum of Contemporary Art on the State Fair Community College Sedalia campus will present four special evening events and extended hours on the fourth Thursday of May through August. Hours will be 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. on May 25, June 22, July 27, and Aug. 24. Events will begin at 6 p.m. and are free to the public.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Sedalia Democrat.
Add your comments below
Sedalia Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Foster dad on TRIAL LIES straight to the Judges...
|May 8
|Veronica
|1
|"if you put ALIENS in the middle of it, it'll ...
|May 3
|Veronica
|1
|How To Say A Bunch Of Stupid Stuff & Get Someon...
|May 3
|Veronica
|1
|hyla vacuum cleaners (Apr '09)
|Apr 29
|Mommy
|31
|El mexican
|Apr 20
|roy
|4
|Welfare officer's job is not to write a verdict
|Apr '17
|Veronica
|2
|Does anyone else have to deal with nosey neighb... (Dec '06)
|Apr '17
|Veronica
|67
Find what you want!
Search Sedalia Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC