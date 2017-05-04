Coronera s jury hears contradictory testimony
When Henry Toggenbarger, a telegraphy student who had been in Sedalia only a few weeks, died in August 1885 at the Atlantic Hotel, "a thousand rumors" about the cause of death "circulated in all directions." His death, noted the Sedalia Weekly Bazoo, was "the sole topic of conversation" between Saturday night when Toggenbarger's body was discovered and Monday when a Coroner's Jury was convened to hold an inquest into the manner of his death.
