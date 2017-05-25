Class of 2017 gave something back

You probably read Hope Lecchi's recent story here in The Sedalia Democrat about the Smith-Cotton class of 2017 and their mission to immortalize town founder George R. Smith in bronze. Sometimes a departing class wants to do something to give back, and sometimes that idea presents itself to them quite conveniently, this time in the form of an old edition of a Smith-Cotton paper called The Duster.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Sedalia Democrat.