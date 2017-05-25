City names new Sedalia Regional Airport director -
The Sedalia City Council approved the hiring of Eric Bowers as the new airport director during Monday's closed session. He will replace outgoing Director John Evans, who is retiring in June after eight and a half years.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Sedalia Democrat.
Comments
Add your comments below
Sedalia Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Who wants to go out tonight
|May 23
|Johnnie
|2
|Foster dad on TRIAL LIES straight to the Judges...
|May 8
|Veronica
|1
|"if you put ALIENS in the middle of it, it'll ...
|May 3
|Veronica
|1
|How To Say A Bunch Of Stupid Stuff & Get Someon...
|May 3
|Veronica
|1
|hyla vacuum cleaners (Apr '09)
|Apr 29
|Mommy
|31
|El mexican
|Apr '17
|roy
|4
|Welfare officer's job is not to write a verdict
|Apr '17
|Veronica
|2
Find what you want!
Search Sedalia Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC