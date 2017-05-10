Cases resolved last week in Pettis County Circuit Court

The following is a sampling of cases that were resolved May 1 during Law Day in the Pettis County Circuit Court. Alexander Logan, 19, of Sedalia, was sentenced to two seven-year terms and five four-year terms in the Missouri Department of Corrections after pleading guilty on five separate matters - four counts of stealing and one count of fraudulent use of a credit device - and two probation violation cases that were also related to stealing.

