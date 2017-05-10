Birthdays

E.W. Thompson Health & Rehabilitation Center wishes a happy 94th birthday to Sylvia Ballinger, born May 12, 1923, a happy 86th birthday to Wyman Griffith, born May 16, 1931, a happy 74th birthday to Carolyn Neugebauer, born May 8, 1943, and a happy 84th birthday to Agnes Walker, born May 13, 1933. She has five children, Melody Mellen, of Cole Camp, Bobbie Maltsberger, of Warrensburg, Cher Thomas, of Independence, Debbie Faulkner, of Osceola, and Johnny June Horn, of Fleming; 17 grandchildren, 39 great-grandchildren and eight great-great-grandchildren.

