Birthdays
E.W. Thompson Health & Rehabilitation Center wishes a happy 94th birthday to Sylvia Ballinger, born May 12, 1923, a happy 86th birthday to Wyman Griffith, born May 16, 1931, a happy 74th birthday to Carolyn Neugebauer, born May 8, 1943, and a happy 84th birthday to Agnes Walker, born May 13, 1933. She has five children, Melody Mellen, of Cole Camp, Bobbie Maltsberger, of Warrensburg, Cher Thomas, of Independence, Debbie Faulkner, of Osceola, and Johnny June Horn, of Fleming; 17 grandchildren, 39 great-grandchildren and eight great-great-grandchildren.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Sedalia Democrat.
Add your comments below
Sedalia Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Foster dad on TRIAL LIES straight to the Judges...
|May 8
|Veronica
|1
|"if you put ALIENS in the middle of it, it'll ...
|May 3
|Veronica
|1
|How To Say A Bunch Of Stupid Stuff & Get Someon...
|May 3
|Veronica
|1
|hyla vacuum cleaners (Apr '09)
|Apr 29
|Mommy
|31
|El mexican
|Apr 20
|roy
|4
|Welfare officer's job is not to write a verdict
|Apr '17
|Veronica
|2
|Does anyone else have to deal with nosey neighb... (Dec '06)
|Apr '17
|Veronica
|67
Find what you want!
Search Sedalia Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC