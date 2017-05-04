An Evening at the Heckart II to be hosted May 13 -
The Morton Sisters, of Marshall, will perform along with many other groups during An Evening at the Heckart II on Saturday, May 13 at the Smith-Cotton High School Heckart Performing Arts Center. Heckart Performing Arts Center will be filled with the voices and music of approximately 200 choir members and musicians Saturday, May 13, bringing to Sedalia an accumulation of local vocal talent along with the music of the Sedalia Symphony Orchestra.
