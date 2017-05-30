American flag etiquette honors red, white and blue -
Demonstrating proper flag etiquette, George A. Whiteman Memorial Post 642, The American Legion Cmdr. Joe Cochran, right, and Walt Von Holten, a member of VFW Post 2591, prepare to fold the American flag Thursday morning on the lawn of First Baptist Church.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Sedalia Democrat.
Comments
Add your comments below
Sedalia Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Who wants to go out tonight
|May 28
|Michelle
|3
|Foster dad on TRIAL LIES straight to the Judges...
|May 8
|Veronica
|1
|"if you put ALIENS in the middle of it, it'll ...
|May 3
|Veronica
|1
|How To Say A Bunch Of Stupid Stuff & Get Someon...
|May 3
|Veronica
|1
|hyla vacuum cleaners (Apr '09)
|Apr '17
|Mommy
|31
|El mexican
|Apr '17
|roy
|4
|Welfare officer's job is not to write a verdict
|Apr '17
|Veronica
|2
Find what you want!
Search Sedalia Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC