2017 Beaman Monster Missouri OMA Results

The Power Motorsport / Moose Racing Husqvarna rider started off his weekend by winning round three of the 2017 OMA Series in Sedalia, Missouri, May 20. He used the lightweight and maneuverability of his 125cc two-stroke Husqvarna on the wet and muddy racecourse to claim the win, holding off RPM Racing KTM's Mike Witkowski at the end. "We were going to the GNCC [on Saturday], and instead of sitting there all day in the rain, we decided to come over here," said Thomas.

