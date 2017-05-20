20 years of dog grooming -

9 hrs ago Read more: Sedalia Democrat

Kayla Leach, left, holds a dog as her mom, Chrissy Moore, clips its nails May 4 at The Dog's House, 510 W. 16th St. The mother-daughter duo both work at the dog grooming business owned by Moore's mom, Debbie DeGonia, which celebrated its 20th anniversary in April. Debbie DeGonia, owner of The Dog's House, talks to a customer before handing over their newly-groomed dog May 4. The Dog's House employees are, front row, from left, Chrissy Moore and Debbie DeGonia.

