Woman arrested in Sedalia for husband's murder in Johnson County - 6:34 pm updated:
According to a Johnson County Sheriff's Office news release, Jema Donahue, 31, was arrested Saturday for the murder of Javon Donahue, 31, of Knob Noster. The release states law enforcement was "acting on information" and obtained a search warrant for a rural Johnson County farm where a suspected burial site was located and eventually excavated.
