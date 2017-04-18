Waters found guilty for 2015 Central Bank of Sedalia robbery -
A Kansas City man accused of robbing Central Bank of Sedalia in 2015 has been found guilty of the crime. David O. Waters III, 28, was found guilty of first degree robbery at the conclusion of a one-day jury trial Thursday at the Pettis County Courthouse.
