Trooper looking for a home (w/video) -
Six-month-old Trooper, a Border Collie mix, sits patiently for a treat from Sedalia Animal Shelter employee Merry Rogers during a visit with the Democrat on Monday afternoon. Trooper had his leg amputated March 21 due to a broken leg that didn't receive medical attention, but is doing well and is now looking for a new home.
