Trooper finds a new home -
Kelley Cook, Doug Fessenden and Trooper pose for a family photo Saturday morning at the Sedalia Animal Shelter. The couple adopted Trooper, who had his front right leg amputated last month, on Friday.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Sedalia Democrat.
Comments
Add your comments below
Sedalia Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|hyla vacuum cleaners (Apr '09)
|Apr 29
|Mommy
|31
|El mexican
|Apr 20
|roy
|4
|Welfare officer's job is not to write a verdict
|Apr 3
|Veronica
|2
|Does anyone else have to deal with nosey neighb... (Dec '06)
|Apr 3
|Veronica
|67
|DFS involved in child trafficking ? HEARTBREAKING
|Mar '17
|Veronica
|2
|3 types of attorneys who will lie to you
|Mar '17
|Veronica
|6
|"my daughter needs protection from the state of... (Jan '09)
|Mar '17
|Veronica
|22
Find what you want!
Search Sedalia Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC