Three Teen Suicides in 16 Months, Parents Blame School
After a third student commits suicide in less than a year and a half, a Missouri community has begun protesting outside of the school. 16 year old Riley Garrigus of Sedalia was the third student at Smith-Cotton High School to take their own life in just 16 months and it has parents and students demanding that the school take a stand against bullying.
