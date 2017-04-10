Symbols of Easter abound in Sedalia -
A wooden cross with a crown of thorns representing the crucifixion of Jesus Christ is pictured in front of Wesley United Methodist Church, 1322 W. Broadway Blvd. on a rainy Good Friday. Easter Sunday marks the culmination of the season of Lent, the 40 days in which some Christians and members of the Jewish faith fast and are in prayer and penance.
