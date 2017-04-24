Springfield man killed in Thursday night motorcycle accident in Sedalia -
Members of the Sedalia Fire and Police departments survey the scene of a two-vehicle accident involving a motorcycle and a SUV around 8 p.m. Thursday at the intersection of West Broadway Boulevard and Ruth Ann Drive. The motorcycle driver was taken by the Pettis County Ambulance District to Bothwell Regional Health Center with severe injuries, where he died shortly after the accident.
