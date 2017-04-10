Spring mowing commences -
Sunny skies brought Sedalians out to mow their grass Tuesday including this employee of the Sedalia Parks and Recreation Department who is mowing the lagoon island at Liberty Park. The National Weather Service predicted Wednesday will be sunny with a high of 75 with a slight chance for rain in the evening hours.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Sedalia Democrat.
Add your comments below
Sedalia Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Welfare officer's job is not to write a verdict
|Apr 3
|Veronica
|2
|Does anyone else have to deal with nosey neighb... (Dec '06)
|Apr 3
|Veronica
|67
|El mexican
|Apr 3
|Vince
|2
|hyla vacuum cleaners (Apr '09)
|Mar 17
|Kirby
|30
|DFS involved in child trafficking ? HEARTBREAKING
|Mar 17
|Veronica
|2
|3 types of attorneys who will lie to you
|Mar '17
|Veronica
|6
|"my daughter needs protection from the state of... (Jan '09)
|Mar '17
|Veronica
|22
Find what you want!
Search Sedalia Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC