Spring mowing commences -

Spring mowing commences -

Next Story Prev Story
8 hrs ago Read more: Sedalia Democrat

Sunny skies brought Sedalians out to mow their grass Tuesday including this employee of the Sedalia Parks and Recreation Department who is mowing the lagoon island at Liberty Park. The National Weather Service predicted Wednesday will be sunny with a high of 75 with a slight chance for rain in the evening hours.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Sedalia Democrat.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Sedalia Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Welfare officer's job is not to write a verdict Apr 3 Veronica 2
Does anyone else have to deal with nosey neighb... (Dec '06) Apr 3 Veronica 67
El mexican Apr 3 Vince 2
hyla vacuum cleaners (Apr '09) Mar 17 Kirby 30
DFS involved in child trafficking ? HEARTBREAKING Mar 17 Veronica 2
3 types of attorneys who will lie to you Mar '17 Veronica 6
"my daughter needs protection from the state of... (Jan '09) Mar '17 Veronica 22
See all Sedalia Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Sedalia Forum Now

Sedalia Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Sedalia Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Syria
  3. Health Care
  4. China
  5. Pope Francis
  1. Iraq
  2. Saudi Arabia
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Iran
  5. Mexico
 

Sedalia, MO

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,907 • Total comments across all topics: 280,229,529

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC