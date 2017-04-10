Sedalia teens hurt in accident -
According to a Missouri State Highway Patrol report, Jacob A. Baker, 16, was driving south on South Grand Avenue, north of Kathy Road, when he swerved to avoid an animal in the road. The vehicle traveled off the road and struck a small group of trees.
