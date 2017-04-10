Sedalia Symphony to host guest artists Monday -
Candy Edwards, a lyric coloratura soprano, will be one of the guest performers at the Sedalia Symphony Orchestra performance Monday evening at the Heckart Performing Arts Center. The Sedalia Chorale and the recipients of the 2017 Harold J. Johnston Memorial Scholarship award will also perform.
