Sedalia students, parents plan walkout protest at High School

Friends and family members of a Sedalia teenager are planning a protest at 1 p.m. Thursday in front of Smith-Cotton High School. Relatives said the walkout protest is in response to the district's handling of bullying in its schools, a problem that they said led to the 16-year-old girl committing suicide on Saturday.

