Sedalia should strive to better use its assets
There are kind of a lot of city committees these days and many of them seem to operate in relative obscurity at least when compared to the Sedalia Rental Inspection Committee, which has been tasked with dealing with a particularly contentious and public problem. People are fired up on both sides of the issue and that's just what I like to see.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Sedalia Democrat.
Add your comments below
Sedalia Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Welfare officer's job is not to write a verdict
|Apr 3
|Veronica
|2
|Does anyone else have to deal with nosey neighb... (Dec '06)
|Apr 3
|Veronica
|67
|El mexican
|Apr 3
|Vince
|2
|hyla vacuum cleaners (Apr '09)
|Mar '17
|Kirby
|30
|DFS involved in child trafficking ? HEARTBREAKING
|Mar '17
|Veronica
|2
|3 types of attorneys who will lie to you
|Mar '17
|Veronica
|6
|"my daughter needs protection from the state of... (Jan '09)
|Mar '17
|Veronica
|22
Find what you want!
Search Sedalia Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC