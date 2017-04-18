Sedalia man charged for Friday shooting

Ezra S. Cowan, of the 300 block of East Jackson Street, has been charged with two counts of unlawful use of a weapon - shooting at a person, motor vehicle or building, unlawful use of a weapon - discharging into a home or motor vehicle, first degree property damage, armed criminal action and possession of 10 grams or less of marijuana. According to court documents, members of the Pettis County Sheriff's Office responded to a report of shots fired at 12:10 p.m. Friday in the 2900 block of South Washington Avenue in Sedalia.

