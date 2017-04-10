Sedalia hosts radio program

Sedalia hosts radio program

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: Sedalia Democrat

In 1970, Alvin Toeffler' described a society suffering from "future shock," a sense of disorientation that resulted from the stress of having to deal with a society that is changing too rapidly. Toeffler's term might well be used to describe the years between World War I and World War II.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Sedalia Democrat.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Sedalia Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Welfare officer's job is not to write a verdict Apr 3 Veronica 2
Does anyone else have to deal with nosey neighb... (Dec '06) Apr 3 Veronica 67
El mexican Apr 3 Vince 2
hyla vacuum cleaners (Apr '09) Mar 17 Kirby 30
DFS involved in child trafficking ? HEARTBREAKING Mar 17 Veronica 2
3 types of attorneys who will lie to you Mar '17 Veronica 6
"my daughter needs protection from the state of... (Jan '09) Mar '17 Veronica 22
See all Sedalia Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Sedalia Forum Now

Sedalia Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Sedalia Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Iran
  3. China
  4. North Korea
  5. Pope Francis
  1. South Korea
  2. Health Care
  3. Iraq
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Ferguson
 

Sedalia, MO

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,615 • Total comments across all topics: 280,264,373

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC