Sedalia City Council to discuss rezoning, animal shelter personnel -
The Sedalia City Council will discuss and vote on a wide variety of topics during tonight's meeting, including a possible property rezoning and reclassification of the Sedalia Animal Shelter personnel. During the pre-council meeting, council will discuss the proposed Klein property rezoning.
Sedalia Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Welfare officer's job is not to write a verdict
|5 hr
|Veronica
|2
|Does anyone else have to deal with nosey neighb... (Dec '06)
|5 hr
|Veronica
|67
|El mexican
|5 hr
|Vince
|2
|hyla vacuum cleaners (Apr '09)
|Mar 17
|Kirby
|30
|DFS involved in child trafficking ? HEARTBREAKING
|Mar 17
|Veronica
|2
|3 types of attorneys who will lie to you
|Mar 10
|Veronica
|6
|"my daughter needs protection from the state of... (Jan '09)
|Mar 10
|Veronica
|22
