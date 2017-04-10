Sedalia 200, community members address suicides - 9:13 pm updated:
Concerned parents, students and community members gather Monday night at Centennial Park to talk about recent teen suicide and bullying in Sedalia. Craig Chamberlain, of Warrensburg, who led Monday's discussion in Sedalia, holds an anti-bullying baseball uniform his team wears.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Sedalia Democrat.
Comments
Add your comments below
Sedalia Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Welfare officer's job is not to write a verdict
|Apr 3
|Veronica
|2
|Does anyone else have to deal with nosey neighb... (Dec '06)
|Apr 3
|Veronica
|67
|El mexican
|Apr 3
|Vince
|2
|hyla vacuum cleaners (Apr '09)
|Mar 17
|Kirby
|30
|DFS involved in child trafficking ? HEARTBREAKING
|Mar 17
|Veronica
|2
|3 types of attorneys who will lie to you
|Mar '17
|Veronica
|6
|"my daughter needs protection from the state of... (Jan '09)
|Mar '17
|Veronica
|22
Find what you want!
Search Sedalia Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC