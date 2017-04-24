Schuber birth announcement

Schuber birth announcement

Tyler and Laura Schuber, of Sedalia, became the parents of a son, Theodore William Schuber, born at 7:24 a.m. March 6, 2017, at Bothwell Regional Health Center. He weighed 7 pounds, 1 ounce and was 19 inches long.

