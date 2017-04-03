Savor the rich versatility of nut butters in dinner and dessert

In addition to recipes, "The Nut Butter Cookbook" offers a guide to nuts and their nutrition, including the various types of saturated and unsaturated fats found in them. Once Pippa Murray, who makes and sells peanut butter in the U.K., realized that pesto and her product were practically cousins, her job writing "The Nut Butter Cookbook" became much easier.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Star-Telegram.com.