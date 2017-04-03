S-C NHS inducts 57 new members -

Smith-Cotton High Principal Wade Norton leads inductees in the National Honor Society oath during the induction ceremony March 29 in the Heckart Performing Arts Center. Junior Annabelle Lorenz, left, accepts a wooden spoon from senior Tori Jacobi during the traditional "passing of the spoons," to mark the transition of leadership for the Community Cafe.

