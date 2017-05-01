Rain causes flooding, rescues -
Due to the heavy amount of rain that fell in Sedalia Saturday and Sunday, Flat Creek, along state Route U, breached its banks and flooded onto the surrounding low lying areas to the north. Area flood waters prompted two rescues Saturday evening by Pettis County Sheriff's Deputies.
