Portion of West Main Street to close today -
Street repair work will begin on the westbound lane of West Main Street near the intersection of West Main Street and Industrial Road at 7 a.m. Tuesday through 4 p.m. Wednesday, according to a City of Sedalia news release. The work zone will extend from the intersection of West Main Street and Industrial Road on Main Street to the east approximately one block and will result in partial lane closures.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Sedalia Democrat.
Add your comments below
Sedalia Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Welfare officer's job is not to write a verdict
|Apr 3
|Veronica
|2
|Does anyone else have to deal with nosey neighb... (Dec '06)
|Apr 3
|Veronica
|67
|El mexican
|Apr 3
|Vince
|2
|hyla vacuum cleaners (Apr '09)
|Mar '17
|Kirby
|30
|DFS involved in child trafficking ? HEARTBREAKING
|Mar '17
|Veronica
|2
|3 types of attorneys who will lie to you
|Mar '17
|Veronica
|6
|"my daughter needs protection from the state of... (Jan '09)
|Mar '17
|Veronica
|22
Find what you want!
Search Sedalia Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC