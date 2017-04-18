Portion of West Main Street to close today

Street repair work will begin on the westbound lane of West Main Street near the intersection of West Main Street and Industrial Road at 7 a.m. Tuesday through 4 p.m. Wednesday, according to a City of Sedalia news release. The work zone will extend from the intersection of West Main Street and Industrial Road on Main Street to the east approximately one block and will result in partial lane closures.

