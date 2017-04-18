Megan Page sworn in as Ward 4 Sedalia City Councilwoman -
City Clerk Arlene Silvey shakes hands with Ward 4 Councilwoman Megan Page after Page was sworn in to the Sedalia City Council during Monday night's meeting. Page is now the youngest member of council.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Sedalia Democrat.
Comments
Add your comments below
Sedalia Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Welfare officer's job is not to write a verdict
|Apr 3
|Veronica
|2
|Does anyone else have to deal with nosey neighb... (Dec '06)
|Apr 3
|Veronica
|67
|El mexican
|Apr 3
|Vince
|2
|hyla vacuum cleaners (Apr '09)
|Mar '17
|Kirby
|30
|DFS involved in child trafficking ? HEARTBREAKING
|Mar '17
|Veronica
|2
|3 types of attorneys who will lie to you
|Mar '17
|Veronica
|6
|"my daughter needs protection from the state of... (Jan '09)
|Mar '17
|Veronica
|22
Find what you want!
Search Sedalia Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC