Man sentenced for 2016 murder-for-hire -
A man accused of a murder-for-hire plot last year has been sentenced after he received a lesser charge. According to online court documents, Terry R. Johnson, 45, entered a guilty plea Monday to a charge of first degree assault, changed from his original charge of first degree conspiracy to commit murder .
Start the conversation, or Read more at Sedalia Democrat.
Add your comments below
Sedalia Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Welfare officer's job is not to write a verdict
|Apr 3
|Veronica
|2
|Does anyone else have to deal with nosey neighb... (Dec '06)
|Apr 3
|Veronica
|67
|El mexican
|Apr 3
|Vince
|2
|hyla vacuum cleaners (Apr '09)
|Mar 17
|Kirby
|30
|DFS involved in child trafficking ? HEARTBREAKING
|Mar 17
|Veronica
|2
|3 types of attorneys who will lie to you
|Mar 10
|Veronica
|6
|"my daughter needs protection from the state of... (Jan '09)
|Mar 10
|Veronica
|22
Find what you want!
Search Sedalia Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC