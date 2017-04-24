Kehde Jr. paints mural on downtown shop -
Historical restoration and decorative paint artist John Allen Kehde Jr. talks about the mural he's painting on the south side of Chelsea's Antiques on Tuesday morning in downtown Sedalia. He noted he is home on a break from working with Evergreene Architectural Arts in New York City and told his mother Chelsea Kehde he would paint a mural on her building while in town.
