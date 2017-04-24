Heard House fundraiser to host Historic Sedalia Sites Tour -
The second annual Historic Sedalia Sites Tour, a fundraiser for the Heard Memorial Club House, will take place Saturday afternoon featuring three homes and five other local buildings. The event is sponsored by Sorosis and the Helen G. Steele Music Club.
