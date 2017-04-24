Healthy U students looking to long-term solutions

The Healthy U Class of 2017 had its first quarterly check-in last week, and the 12 students have already lost a combined 259.8 pounds since starting in mid-January. Melissa Boeschen, co-chair of the Healthy Living Action Committee, said she and the other Healthy U volunteers are "impressed so far" with the class, which she described as a "very cohesive group" and "committed."

