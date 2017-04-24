Gressley Selected as Featured Artist for MMA Spring Show
Mid-Missouri Artists, Inc. 37th annual Spring Fine Arts Show will be hosted fro 1 to 4 p.m. Saturday, May 6, and from 12:30 to 4 p.m. Sunday, May 7, in the Warrensburg Community Center's Gymnasium, 445 E. Gay St. Music will be provided Saturday afternoon by the Recorder Consort and Sunday afternoon by the New Century Dulcimer Ensemble. The featured artist for the 37th show is Madge Gressley, of Sedalia, a long-time MMA member and both artist and author.
