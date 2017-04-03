Former Chicago a kingpina Nelson Varg...

Former Chicago a kingpina Nelson Vargas speaks in Sedalia -

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: Sedalia Democrat

Former Chicago gang leader Nelson Vargas visited Sedalia over the weekend, bringing his testimony of forgiveness and redemption. Vargas was recently the cover story for Message of the Open Bible magazine and was featured in Christianity Today magazine.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Sedalia Democrat.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Sedalia Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Welfare officer's job is not to write a verdict 6 hr Veronica 2
Does anyone else have to deal with nosey neighb... (Dec '06) 6 hr Veronica 67
El mexican 7 hr Vince 2
hyla vacuum cleaners (Apr '09) Mar 17 Kirby 30
DFS involved in child trafficking ? HEARTBREAKING Mar 17 Veronica 2
3 types of attorneys who will lie to you Mar 10 Veronica 6
"my daughter needs protection from the state of... (Jan '09) Mar 10 Veronica 22
See all Sedalia Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Sedalia Forum Now

Sedalia Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Sedalia Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Health Care
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Final Four
  1. Mexico
  2. Pakistan
  3. Climate Change
  4. Syria
  5. Hillary Clinton
 

Sedalia, MO

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,007 • Total comments across all topics: 280,029,542

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC