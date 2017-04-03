Former Chicago a kingpina Nelson Vargas speaks in Sedalia -
Former Chicago gang leader Nelson Vargas visited Sedalia over the weekend, bringing his testimony of forgiveness and redemption. Vargas was recently the cover story for Message of the Open Bible magazine and was featured in Christianity Today magazine.
