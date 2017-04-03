Former Alcolac Inc. chemical plant bu...

Former Alcolac Inc. chemical plant burned in weekend fire -

Next Story Prev Story
Monday Read more: Sedalia Democrat

A building at the old Alcolac Inc. chemical plant was destroyed by a fire Saturday afternoon, according to a report issued by the Pettis County Fire District. The fire began at 3:25 p.m. at the old facility at 24732 Randall Road in Sedalia.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Sedalia Democrat.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Sedalia Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Welfare officer's job is not to write a verdict Mon Veronica 2
Does anyone else have to deal with nosey neighb... (Dec '06) Mon Veronica 67
El mexican Mon Vince 2
hyla vacuum cleaners (Apr '09) Mar 17 Kirby 30
DFS involved in child trafficking ? HEARTBREAKING Mar 17 Veronica 2
3 types of attorneys who will lie to you Mar 10 Veronica 6
"my daughter needs protection from the state of... (Jan '09) Mar 10 Veronica 22
See all Sedalia Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Sedalia Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Flood Watch for Pettis County was issued at April 04 at 4:11PM CDT

Sedalia Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Sedalia Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Final Four
  3. Mexico
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Health Care
  1. North Korea
  2. Pakistan
  3. Syria
  4. South Korea
  5. Climate Change
 

Sedalia, MO

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,139 • Total comments across all topics: 280,055,304

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC