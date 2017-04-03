Former Alcolac Inc. chemical plant burned in weekend fire -
A building at the old Alcolac Inc. chemical plant was destroyed by a fire Saturday afternoon, according to a report issued by the Pettis County Fire District. The fire began at 3:25 p.m. at the old facility at 24732 Randall Road in Sedalia.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Sedalia Democrat.
Comments
Add your comments below
Sedalia Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Welfare officer's job is not to write a verdict
|Mon
|Veronica
|2
|Does anyone else have to deal with nosey neighb... (Dec '06)
|Mon
|Veronica
|67
|El mexican
|Mon
|Vince
|2
|hyla vacuum cleaners (Apr '09)
|Mar 17
|Kirby
|30
|DFS involved in child trafficking ? HEARTBREAKING
|Mar 17
|Veronica
|2
|3 types of attorneys who will lie to you
|Mar 10
|Veronica
|6
|"my daughter needs protection from the state of... (Jan '09)
|Mar 10
|Veronica
|22
Find what you want!
Search Sedalia Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC