Fate brings vintage violin home to Rusty Kahrs family -
Ron Wallace, left, of Kansas City, stands with Rusty Kahrs, of Hughesville, recently at Wallace's home. Wallace purchased the vintage violin Kahrs is holding at a sale in Independence and found that Kahrs's relative had made the instrument in 1928.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Sedalia Democrat.
Comments
Add your comments below
Sedalia Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|El mexican
|Thu
|roy
|4
|Welfare officer's job is not to write a verdict
|Apr 3
|Veronica
|2
|Does anyone else have to deal with nosey neighb... (Dec '06)
|Apr 3
|Veronica
|67
|hyla vacuum cleaners (Apr '09)
|Mar '17
|Kirby
|30
|DFS involved in child trafficking ? HEARTBREAKING
|Mar '17
|Veronica
|2
|3 types of attorneys who will lie to you
|Mar '17
|Veronica
|6
|"my daughter needs protection from the state of... (Jan '09)
|Mar '17
|Veronica
|22
Find what you want!
Search Sedalia Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC