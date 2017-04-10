Family: Bullying caused Sedalia teen's suicide
Classmates, friends and family members are mourning the death of a Sedalia, Missouri teenager who took her own life over the weekend. Sixteen-year-old Riley Garrigus took her own life on Saturday.
