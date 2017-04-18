City of Sedalia using TRIM grant for ...

City of Sedalia using TRIM grant for tree inventory -

The City of Sedalia was recently awarded a Tree Resource Improvement and Maintenance Grant through the Missouri Department of Conservation. The Trim Grant provided funds to allow for development of a tree management plan and for completion of an inventory of trees within the right-of-ways along public streets in an area bounded by South New York Ave. on the east, South Limit Ave. on the west, 16th Street on the north and 20th Street on the south along with two parks, Liberty Park and Katy Park.

