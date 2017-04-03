Child Safe of Central Missouri working to protect children

Sedalia Middle School students Lydia Tester, left, and Isabella Stringham place a pinwheel in the pinwheel garden in front of the Pettis County Courthouse during Friday's proclamation ceremony for Child Safe of Central Missouri Inc. and Child Abuse Prevention Month. There are 451 pinwheels, representing the 451 children Child Safe helped in Fiscal Year 2016 in 11 counties.

